A European country records the highest rate of corona infection on the continent

by admin
May 20, 2021
in World
0


A medical staff is treating a patient with corona

Although many European countries have begun to ease restrictions imposed to combat the emerging corona virus, one of them recorded the highest rate of new infections in the epidemic.
The latest figures released by health officials in the European Union stated, today, Thursday, that Sweden is witnessing the highest rate of new infections with the virus that causes Covid-19 disease.
The Scandinavian country, which has drawn its unique strategy in dealing with this pandemic with relatively few restrictions, has registered a lot of international attention, 577 new cases per 100,000 residents of the country in the past 14 days – the highest of all countries in the region.
European Economic.
The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control stated that Lithuania lags slightly behind Sweden, with an average of 563 cases, while Cyprus has the third highest rate, with 522 cases.
However, despite the high rates of infection, the number of deaths related to the virus in Sweden is still low, with about 12 deaths per million people recorded.

Source: Agencies

.
