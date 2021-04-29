A European country is preparing to exempt those who are immunized and recovered from the restrictions of Corona

Many European countries have begun planning to lift the restrictions imposed as a result of combating the emerging corona virus.

What encouraged this step was the continuation of vaccination campaigns and the decline in HIV infections.

Among those countries that want to ease the restrictions of Corona, Germany, where Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht prepared a draft decree that exempts people who have received the Corona vaccination completely and who have recovered from Covid-19 disease from subject to some of the restrictions of Corona, especially with regard to private meetings and night curfews.

The draft decree needs the approval of Parliament and the Council of States, which can be completed next week.

The Ministry of Justice sent the draft to other ministries, today, Thursday.

In press statements, Lambrecht said, “The constitution permits restrictions on our basic rights only if there is a special justification for this. The protection of life and health in light of the pandemic represents such a justification.”

“If it is proven now that there is no longer a special risk for those who have completed the vaccination and are recovering,” she added. Then, we must withdraw the restrictions imposed on their basic rights, and the issue here does not mean special rights or privileges, but rather a pivotal imposition by our legal state. ”

And the draft stated: “This means that future recipients of the vaccine and those recovering will have access to stores, for example without a prior test to detect corona, as well as visiting zoos and botanical gardens, and access to barber services and cosmetic foot care salons.”