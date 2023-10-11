Interia: Poland complained about plastic supplied from Russia to Europe

Industry experts in Poland have sounded the alarm over large volumes of “virgin” plastic imported from Russia. About it it says in an article posted on the Interia portal.

The material states that, despite the embargo on Russian raw materials, which is in effect in almost all European countries, plastic from the Russian Federation continues to enter the Polish market. “Here it becomes a cheaper alternative to Polish-made plastics, especially recycled ones,” the author notes.

According to the Polish Recycling Association, since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, almost 40 percent of the members of this organization have encountered cheap Russian primary raw materials on the market. At the same time, the demand for plastic in Poland is approximately four million tons per year, which is 7.5 percent of the total demand of the European Union. The organization called these figures “terrible”, as most EU member states are trying to limit the use of plastic and promote recycling.