The head of the CAA of Poland, Samson, spoke about testing a drone interception system at airports

Polish airports are testing an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) interception system. This was announced by the Director of the Civil Aviation Administration Peter Samson, speaking in the country’s Seimas. Samson quotes RMF FM radio station.

According to him, testing of the anti-drone system, which intercepts unwanted objects flying near landing aircraft, is currently being carried out at two Polish airports. Samson noted that this system was developed in Poland.

“We must have a 100% guarantee that the system, firstly, will work, and, secondly, will not interfere with other air navigation systems for aircraft,” said the director of the department.

Earlier it became known that a drone about three meters long appeared 30 meters from a LOT aircraft landing in Warsaw. Later, an unknown drone was seen near the runway at Katowice Airport.

On May 19, the Russian air defense system (AD) shot down a drone over the border region. This happened in the Shebekinsky urban district of the Belgorod region.