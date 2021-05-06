After recommendations in many European countries were to administer it to special groups of people for fear of complications, it seems that the “AstraZeneca” vaccine against the emerging corona virus has begun to gain confidence again.

The German Minister of Health, Jens Young, announced today, Thursday, that the federal government and the states have agreed to cancel the system of priorities for the administration of this vaccine.

Under the decision, the AstraZeneca vaccine can be taken in clinics without regard for any at-risk groups.

Young men said that in their clinics, doctors could decide who could be given the vaccine, when and whether or not the AstraZeneca vaccine was suitable for their patients.

The number of people who were vaccinated against the Coronavirus in full (the two doses) in Germany reached 7.1 million, equivalent to 8.6% of the total population.

And the percentage of those who took at least the first dose reached 30.6% of the total population, that is, nearly one out of every three people.

Shaban added that by the end of next August it is expected that an offer will be made to vaccinate all persons between the ages of 12 to 18 years, provided that the “Bountec-Pfizer” vaccine is authorized for children at the age of 12 years, as the current permit is limited to persons, starting from the age of 16.