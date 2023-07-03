Due to issues unrelated to the player, Julián Araujo could not add a single minute on the field the previous semester with Barcelona after being signed in the winter transfer window. The player was not able to be registered with either the subsidiary or the first team, therefore, the right-back has trained with the first team for six months without being able to have a single official minute on the field.
Now, facing the next course, the Mexican will report to Barcelona once his time in the Gold Cup with the Mexican team ends, he will do the preseason with the Barça club and start from what he shows Xavi on the field, the coach will make the decision to give him a place in the team the following year or go on loan for at least one year. To do this, the player already has several options on the table, one of them the current Eredivisie champion.
Feyenoord of the Netherlands have liked Julián’s style even before he signed with Barcelona, so they would be interested in his services to strengthen their right-back with the Mexican. The position of the player as well as the culé coach is clear and forceful, before the footballer leaves, he wants to see him on the field to find out if he has the sporting level that Xavi wants in his squad. If not, and left as a discard, then the defending champions of the Netherlands will have a chance to sign the former Galaxy player.
