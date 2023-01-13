Raúl Jiménez is not living the best moment of his career. All of 2022 was a scoring drought for the Mexican striker and the end of a cycle of terror was his presence in the World Cup, where he barely touched a few balls. He was part of El Tri’s failure and for the fans of the Mexican National Team he was one of the main people responsible for the stumbling block of the team led by Gerardo Martino.
Once the World Cup ended, the national striker returned to his club. However, the outlook at Wolves was not the best, as the team’s new coach, Julen Lopetegui, did not trust the level of the Mexican, even his presence in the World Cup caused the Spanish coach discomfort. Despite this, the ‘9’ has added minutes with the team, mainly in Cup tournaments, both in the Carabao and in the FA Cup, a fact that could stop him from leaving, although today he has an open door within the market.
Sources confirm that Besiktas, a club that has lost the Dutch forward Werghots, who will sign for Manchester United, for which the Turkish team is looking for an alternative to replace the ‘9’ and the favorite option for the Turkish team is the Mexican Raúl Jiménez, who they consider an affordable option that fits with the scheme and style of play of the squad. The club is expected to contact the Wolverhampton team and Jorge Mendes himself to probe the player’s present and the options to sign him.
#European #club #interested #signing #Raúl #Jiménez
Leave a Reply