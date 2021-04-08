A European woman residing in Dubai realized her four-year-old son’s passion for policing, and his attachment to the Dubai Police in particular, so she decided to take an exceptional initiative and contacted Al-Rashidiya Police Station, and explained her son’s feelings, and asked about the possibility of him getting a tour of one of the luxury patrols, The center responded to her request and fulfilled the child’s wish, in cooperation with the Tourism Police Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation.

The Director of the Rashidiya Police Station, Brigadier General Saeed Hamad bin Sulaiman Al Malik, said that the Dubai Police General Command provided a luxurious patrol for the child, and accompanied him on a tour in various regions of the Emirate of Dubai, which made him feel happy, pointing out that the child has toys and games for Dubai Police, due to his intense passion and love. For policemen.

For her part, the child’s mother expressed her appreciation to Dubai Police for her keenness to make her child happy.





