Today, Friday, the European Medicines Agency announced that it has approved the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine against Covid-19, which was modified to counter the “Omicron” mutant, for the benefit of children aged five years and over.
The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has yet to endorse the recommendation. But that is a matter of form.
The vaccine, which was modified to be suitable for combating the sub-mutants “PA4” and “PA.5”, of the Omicron strain of the emerging coronavirus, had already been approved as a booster dose for individuals aged 12 years and over.
Experts said they expect broader protection against various variants of COVID-19.
