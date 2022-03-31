EP Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:26



The General Advocate of the Court of Justice of the European Union has considered this Thursday that a judicial authority cannot deny the execution of a European Arrest and Surrender Order (OEDE) with the argument that in that Member State none of the Acts punishable as a single crime in the country that demands the delivery of the person.

The opinion, which is not binding for the European Court but does tend to mark the line of the sentence in the vast majority of cases, responds to a preliminary question from the French Court of Cassation, which doubts about how to proceed with respect to a euroorder issued by Italy to claim a person, KL, sentenced to ten years in prison for crimes of “destruction and looting” during the G8 held in Genoa in 2001.

The French judicial authority notes that the constitutive elements of the crime are different in the two Member States and, moreover, several of these crimes for which this person is claimed do not constitute a crime under French criminal law.

In this context, Advocate General Athanasios Rantos proposes to the Court based in Luxembourg that it respond to the French Court of Cassation that, in accordance with the provisions of the Framework Decision that sets the conditions of the OEDEs, the circumstances of the case “lead to the execution of the European arrest warrant’.

The Advocate General reasons in his brief that Community law allows the Member State, in certain cases, to make the execution of the sentence subject to compliance with the criterion of double criminality, because it is a requirement that is an exception to the rule of recognition of the sentence and the execution of the sentence.

In this way, explains the lawyer, the assumptions of application of the reason for refusal based on the absence of double criminality must be subject to a strict interpretation, in order to limit the cases in which recognition or execution will not proceed.

In fact, it indicates that the necessary and sufficient condition for assessing double criminality is based on the fact that the actions that gave rise to the conviction in the issuing Member State also constitute an offense in the executing Member State. , and that it follows that it is not necessary that the offenses be identical in both States.

For this reason, the requirement must be considered satisfied provided that the facts giving rise to the infringement were also subject to criminal sanction in the territory of the executing Member State if they had occurred in that territory, since an “exact correspondence” is not required » nor among the constitutive elements of the crime, nor in the denomination or classification of said crime.

The Advocate General thus proposes that the authority that must decide on the execution of the European warrant must verify whether, in the event that the crime had been committed in the territory of that Member State, a similar interest, protected by national law, would have been considered injured.