The Euromillones raffle held on Friday has delivered the boat that had accumulated to date, of 52,448,674 euroswho has gone for a single first -class driving that has validated his ticket In Belgium.

In Spain there have also been Another millionaireremote of the Code El Millón, whose ticket has been validated in the Receiving Office No. 60,650 of Ciutadella de Menorca (Balearic Islands).

On the other hand, in the third category (5 hits) There have been a total of 8 successors who have won 20,632.06 euros each. According to Loterías and State Betting, four of these tickets have been validated in Spain.

After having delivered the boat, for the next Euromillones raffle a guaranteed background of 17 million of euros.

The Collection in the raffle held this Friday has promoted to a total of 54,116,876 euros.