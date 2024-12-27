The EuroMillions draw this Friday, December 27, 2024, had a first-class winner (five numbers and two stars), who won the jackpot. 41,205,363 euros.

The ticket was validated in the receiving office 27,360 of Genil Bridge, Córdoba, located at number 27 Susana Benítez street in this Andalusian town.

Furthermore, in Spain there were two second category winners (five guesses plus one star), who will receive a prize of 129,991.85 euros. The tickets were validated at lottery administration 1 Mostoles (Madrid) and in the receiving office 94,225 of Madrid.

On the other hand, the winning El Millón ticket was validated in receiving office 43,310 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, located at Paseo de Tomás Morales, 118.

The winning combination is the one formed by the numbers 12, 22, 27, 33 and 45. stars 4 and 8.

The price of each ticket in Spain is 2.5 euros and 5 numbers must be marked between 1 and 50, in addition to two stars between the numbers 1 and 11. The jackpot prize goes to the person who guesses all the numbers correctly, although there are 12 other categories that also receive prizes.

The first EuroMillions draw was held in February 2004 in Paris and currently citizens of Spain, Switzerland, France, Ireland, United Kingdom, Portugal, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg can participate.