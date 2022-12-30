Unexpected turn, sudden, unprecedented rise, overturn in mortgages… These are some of the expressions that have accompanied the Euribor throughout 2022, its most extraordinary year, due to how it has behaved and its impact on the family economy . Never before has the quintessential mortgage rate increased so quickly or made the revision of installments so expensive, even provoking the collaboration of the Government and the banking sector to help those most affected. In the heat of the strong increase in interest rates by the ECB and its promise of higher rates for a longer time to subdue inflation, the 12-month Euribor has climbed a whopping 3.5 points in just one year, defying all forecast and calculation possible.

The Euribor started 2022 in negative with an average in January of -0.477% and closed December at 3.005% per month, after exceeding the threshold of 3.3% in its daily price. It is the biggest rise in its history. It has risen almost uninterrupted since markets in February began to assume that central banks would have to modify their monetary policy, withdraw stimulus and raise interest rates due to inflationary pressures, aggravated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Thus, shot like a rocket, the index reached positive values ​​last April for the first time in more than six years. And the upward trend has continued to reach the highest levels since December 2008.

Consequently, the increase in the mortgage bill is also historical, of more than 45% on average, due to the fact that the updates of the variable loans are carried out on minimum values ​​of around -0.5%. In a 25-year mortgage of 150,000 euros with a differential of 1%, the monthly bill will go from 531 euros to 791 euros, which means 3,120 euros more per year.

The 12-month Euribor reflects the expectation of one-year rates. The central banks have moderated the rate of increases, in the case of the US Fed and the ECB up to 50 basis points, but have sent tougher than expected messages about future movements. The consensus now discounts that the deposit facility reaches 3.25% in the first half of the new year.

Thus, the market calibrates that the Euribor will continue to rise above 3% in 2023, although less abruptly. “As the European economy goes, it could approach 4% in the second half of the year. If inflation is controlled, it will remain at 3% with slight rises or falls. What we do not expect is abrupt increases like those of this 2022 ”, says Laura Martínez, spokesperson for iAhorro.

Javier Sánchez, from MyInvestor, believes that “it would not be unusual to see the Euribor approach the 3.5% area and then correct it”. Luis Marquet, from Deutsche Bank Spain, believes that it will be between 3% and 4%, while HelpMyCash places it between 3.5% and 4%. “The ECB will be prudent and will raise the official rates by around 1% additional over the next twelve months,” they point out in the comparator. In Accuracy they see the Euribor at around 3.25% in the coming months.

“The historic rise of the Euribor in recent months will not be experienced in 2023. Although it could easily exceed 3% in the middle of the year and oscillate around adjacent values, there is no risk of being in the worst possible scenario, that is, in values ​​close to the historical maximum of 5.4%. All this, of course, as long as the fight against inflation continues to be effective,” says Rafael Moral, head of mortgage analysis at the fintech Hipoo.

But if something has been learned this year that is ending, it is that making forecasts on the Euribor is very complicated. Bankinter has revised its estimate in its new strategy report and now places the Euribor at 4% at the end of 2023 and at 2.20% in 2024. For his part, Joaquín Robles, from XTB, forecasts “at least three new rate increases and the Euribor could trade between 3.75% and 4% over the next year”, which would mean a maximum since mid-2028.

The rise in the Euribor affects those who already have a variable mortgage, but also future mortgaged ones. Experts maintain that the banks will toughen the conditions of the loans for the purchase of a home due to the economic slowdown and fear of a recession, and those who have a fairer profile will have more difficulties for the bank to grant them the mortgage. It is recommended not to allocate more than 30-35% of the salary to the payment of housing.