“I am happy for all the people of Noale, I am very interested in Sunday but it is nice because it means that we are the fastest. We are working well, Vinales is also making progress. It was a pleasure to ride this bike. today”. He told Sky Sport Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia rider, after the pole position obtained in the Argentinian MotoGP GP.

Second time for Jorge Martin, who congratulates Espargaro: "I'm very happy – said the Spaniard of Ducati Pramac – even though we didn't get pole. I didn't expect such a lap from Aleix, but we are in a good moment. The bike is back to that of last year and the pace is very good. "

marine speaks – Luca Marini takes a good front row with the third fastest time: “It’s a great satisfaction, for the first time I was able to show the potential I have at my disposal. We had some problems with the bike at the beginning of the year, but with the work we managed to solve almost everything. I feel that our potential can bring us permanently in these positions. I want to thank the whole team. “

albesiano: we are with the greats – The technical director of Aprilia, Romano Albesiano, does not hide his satisfaction: “We have always believed in it, since the beginning of this somewhat crazy adventure. The company has shown that it believes in it by investing resources and today we have shown that Aprilia and the group Piaggio are at the level of the greats on two wheels “.