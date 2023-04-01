The wife initially thought that her husband was obsessed with photography, so he repeatedly pursued her with his phone camera, but over time, she began to feel very disturbed and upset by his behavior, especially since he does not differentiate between appropriate situations for photography, and those that offend her modesty!

I finally realized that the man who is supposed to be the most careful of people is not honest at all, and he went beyond just filming her with his phone, to monitoring her with cameras at home, so I filed a lawsuit, and he was convicted by the court on charges of assaulting privacy, and he was punished with a fine!

The previous case may be considered an individual case, especially in our societies, but it is an appropriate introduction to talking about privacy, in light of the rush of many to transfer all the details of their lives through social networks!

A sharp controversy is currently raging about the TikTok application, and a number of Western governments intend to ban its use among their employees, due to risks threatening security and privacy, which makes us as individuals pause to read the scene, as the matter affects us directly, because it is one of the most popular applications among Arabs and others. There is a fierce competition to appear through it, especially among the category of adolescents who lack the ability to distinguish between what is appropriate and safe, and what constitutes a violation of their privacy and threatens their security!

And I know a person who suffers a lot with his teenage daughter, after he discovered that she appears with her friends in inappropriate clips, morally and familially, and when he reprimanded her, she considered him an intransigent and unfashionable father!

The Emirati legislator has fortified the privacy of society and individuals with courtly legal articles in modern legislation, Law No. 34 of 2021, which criminalizes the assault on privacy in any way, whether by publishing or even keeping a photo or video of a person without his consent, such as the case of the husband with which we started the article!

According to Article 44 of the law, the penalty is imprisonment for a period of no less than six months, and a fine of up to 500,000 dirhams, for anyone involved in committing this crime, but attention must be paid to a very important matter, which is that the crime of attacking privacy is linked to the victim’s dissatisfaction. The state provides full protection, even in the event of involvement in sending inappropriate images or content to someone, as long as the owner does not agree to publish it, but we remain responsible for what we publish of our own free will!

The real dilemma is that privacy itself has become a relative issue, so what was rejected in the recent past has become permissible by some, in pursuit of fame or money, and we see accounts of couples displaying details of their personal lives publicly, and it even reaches the point of exploiting children to achieve more views. !

The challenge is great, especially when it comes to our children, as the current generation is difficult, and the external means of influence are strong and multiple, and there are dozens of communications and lawsuits related to the issue of privacy, so we must be vigilant, close, and disciplined, so what we raise them on, they will show it to people.

