Meritorious leadership. Mircea Lucescu came to Dinamo’s bench last summer with one primary goal: to end Shakhtar’s dominance in the Ukrainian league. The orange team had won the last four editions and the coup of hiring a technician so related to the rival’s most golden age is paying off. After seventeen rounds, the Kiev giant is four points ahead of his Donetsk opponent.

Buyalskyi, stoned. Author of the two goals in the previous tie against Bruges (1-1 in Kiev and 0-1 in Belgium), midfielder Vitalii Buyalskyi arrives in a great moment of form at the clash against Villarreal. He is a very dynamic footballer, on a good footing and careful with the ball, to which he has added a remarkable ability to reach finishing positions. He takes advantage of the great knowledge he has of his teammates on the core line, with whom he has shared a dressing room both in the club and in the Ukrainian team for several years: the Shepelevs, Shaparenko, Sydorchuk, Tsygankov …

Young defense. Although the future may be promising with projects from good players such as Popov, Mykolenko or the still youthful Zabarnyi, the demands of the European competition have already taken its toll in the group stage of the Champions League on a too inexperienced rearguard. Alcácer or Gerard Moreno should take advantage of this factor.

Little foreign influence. Unlike Shakhtar, Dinamo drink from national talent. Only two foreign players usually appear in the onces of Lucescu: the Polish Kedziora on the right side and a left-handed winger that varies between the Uruguayan Carlos De Pena (finer in touch) and the Luxembourgish Gerson Rodrigues (more powerful in space, although also able to attend with class as in the penultimate pass of the decisive goal in Bruges).

Biesiedin increases the competition above. The 24-year-old striker, with a good physique and remarkable defensive sacrifice, spent the first half of the season injured, leaving too much responsibility on the young Supryaha. Since returning from the competition in February, he has been the starter in Lucescu’s 4-2-3-1 and has already contributed three league goals.