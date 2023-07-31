The Minister of Justice and Chairman of the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking, Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates seeks to eliminate the crime of human trafficking within a framework that promotes human rights principles and respects international conventions, as the state has taken serious and steady steps towards a dynamic and developed national system that works To eradicate the crime of human trafficking and protect its victims.

Specialists emphasized the importance of using artificial intelligence techniques and concerted international and global efforts to help catch and detect criminals, and be able to identify victims.

In detail, the Minister of Justice, Chairman of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, Abdullah Al-Nuaimi, affirmed that the UAE came at the forefront of the countries in the region that have joined the Convention on Combating Transnational Organized Crime, and its complementary protocol to prohibit, suppress and punish trafficking in persons, especially women and children, and was keen on the consistency of its national efforts to combat crime. With the standards and provisions of these international conventions.

Al-Nuaimi said, on the occasion of the International Day to Combat Trafficking in Persons, that in light of the development of human trafficking crime patterns, the challenges necessitated us to build strong bridges of cooperation between the concerned national and international authorities, and support them with modern technology to enhance our system with the speed and flexibility necessary to confront this crime, whose perpetrators are constantly developing their criminal methods of capturing their victims.

He pointed out that the UAE was keen to empower the victims and pay special attention to them in its National Law No. 51 of 2006 regarding combating human trafficking crimes and its amendments, to be the legislative guarantee that guarantees the protection of their rights while ensuring that the perpetrators do not go unpunished.

He stated that «the National Committee and its members worked this year to propose a set of legislative amendments to Law No. 51 of 2006, aimed at toughening penalties for perpetrators, and expanding protection services provided to victims, which contributes significantly to achieving public deterrence and keeping the law abreast of new criminal methods».

The National Committee for Combating the Crime of Human Trafficking was keen to coordinate efforts at the various national and international levels between the concerned authorities, and has worked since 2012 to develop a framework that regulates its work and the work of its member bodies, so it developed a national strategy and an action plan based on five pillars: prevention and prevention, prosecution, punishment, protection of victims, and promotion of international cooperation.

Al-Nuaimi stressed, on the occasion of the International Day to Combat Trafficking in Persons, “the constant and tireless pursuit to eliminate this heinous crime with our belief in the centrality of cooperation at the various national, regional and international levels.” He called on partners from countries, United Nations agencies and civil society organizations to join efforts to confront this transnational crime. .

Yesterday, the Ministry of the Interior, represented by the Human Rights Department, in cooperation and coordination with the Human Trafficking Committee, organized a virtual dialogue session under the title “The crime of human trafficking, identifying crime victims and providing them with support and protection,” with the aim of enhancing community awareness about the dangers of this crime, which has become a threat to security. Societies and their stability, and the development of deterrent solutions to combat this type of cross-border crimes, coinciding with the International Day to Combat Human Trafficking, which falls on July 30 of each year.

The specialists in the session reviewed the concept of the crime of human trafficking, the risks of its spread in societies and its causes, and the great challenges facing the specialized security agencies and international organizations in monitoring and following up the perpetrators of these crimes.

The session also dealt with the UAE’s proactive efforts and its effective role in combating this crime by following up on victims’ cases. Develop comprehensive care plans, provide them with many quality services, and rehabilitate them so that they can start a new life that restores hope and grants them their rights to live in dignity.

Through their speech, the specialists referred to the issue of artificial intelligence techniques and the tools that are used to spread this negative phenomenon, which has become a new challenge and a qualitative danger that requires more work, effort, and concerted international and global efforts, in addition to the positive role of these technologies in helping to control criminals and detect them. On their behalf, and to be able to identify the victims, stressing the need to harness these modern technologies and digital technology in detecting and following up crimes and limiting their expansion.

The Ministry of the Interior confirmed that it is working within the framework of social responsibility to spread awareness among all segments of society of the dangers of this crime, and ways of cooperation with segments of society to deter and respond to it. that prevent living with dignity and humanity.