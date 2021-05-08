What appeared to be a run-of-the-mill podcast has become the center of speculation and buzz around new customization options for dynamic themes for the Xbox Series X / S as A dynamic background from the original Xbox was mistakenly (or not) seen on Major Nelson’s console. The above raised many doubts … Will this attractive background reach all users?

It was through this week’s episode of the Xbox Podcast, where in a normal, quiet conversation about the titles Xbox mogul Major Nelson was currently playing, This showcased his console with a clear highlighting of a dynamic background inspired by the original Xbox. The moment was captured and published by the insider Idle Sloth, who did not hesitate to comment on whether this issue will come to new generation consoles in the future.

I’m loving the look of new OG Xbox dynamic background on Major Nelson’s Xbox 👀😎 It should be coming soon… 🤗 pic.twitter.com/K919rEzg8A – Idle Sloth (@ IdleSloth84) May 8, 2021

As seen in the excerpt, Major Nelson is seen displaying his console clearly with the dynamic background on. Idle Sloth captured the moment and commented with the tweet the following (translated): “I love the look of the new Xbox OG dynamic background on Major Nelson’s Xbox, it should be coming soon…”

Immediately, the post was filled with comments and speculation as to whether this topic will come out at some point for current consoles, as November marks 20 years since the Original Xbox was launched, so many think it could be a nice celebratory gift.

It only remains to wait for official confirmation from Microsoft on whether this year it will actually carry out some kind of celebration for the anniversary of the Original Xbox. What is certain is that this kind of thing (especially in Microsoft) is not random, so it looks like it was not precisely a “mistake”.

