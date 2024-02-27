A travel blogger from Holland living in Russia rode the retro-style Ruskeala Express train and described it with the phrase “I’ve never seen anything more beautiful.” He shared his impressions in his personal blog called “Dutchman in Russia” on the platform “Zen”.

According to the author of the publication, this was one of his first trips across Russia to Karelia. “Since then I have had many trips on other trains, but what has not changed is my opinion: this is the most beautiful train I have ridden,” he said.

The blogger explained that there is a direct flight from Moscow to the Ruskeala mountain park, which departs from the Leningradsky station. On the outside, the composition looks normal, as does the inside. However, the restaurant’s interior is designed in the style of the 1940s, he noted. Moreover, when the train stops in Sortavala, not far from its destination, it is replaced by a “real old steam locomotive”.

“If you want to ride in such a carriage, then you need to buy a ticket in a compartment from Sortavala to Ruskeala. The cost of travel in a historical compartment is from 1,499 rubles. You probably won’t see and feel this style every day,” the Dutchman concluded.

Earlier, the same blogger unraveled the secret of the popularity of dachas among Russians. He explained their love for dachas as an opportunity to work and at the same time play sports in the fresh air, eat barbecue and grow delicious natural products all year round.