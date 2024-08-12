A travel blogger from Holland living in Russia listed the rules for foreigners moving to the country. He shared his thoughts in his personal blog called “A Dutchman in Russia” on the platform “Zen”.

According to the author of the publication, before moving to the Russian Federation, people need to take a test. First, participants must clear the territory of the dacha from weeds, then try aspic and okroshka with kvass, and finally ride on the side berth near the toilet in a compartment carriage.

“This week I put the last tick. But I don’t want to repeat it,” the blogger noted. According to him, during the trip on the side bunk of the carriage, he was constantly woken up by the toilet door opening.

Earlier, this same blogger traveled through Karelia on the Ruskeala Express train, decorated in a retro style, and described it with the phrase “I’ve never seen anything more beautiful.”