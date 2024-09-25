The Dutch magazine Privé, The Spanish newspaper specialising in news about famous people has published this Wednesday, September 25, previously unpublished photographs of Juan Carlos I and the actress Bárbara Rey, taken in 1994. In the images, both can be seen kissing on a terrace: the now emeritus monarch is wearing dark trousers and a blue and white striped shirt, and the artist, a white dress. His son, Ángel Cristo Jr., has given an exclusive interview to the publication, where he claims that he was involved in this scandal when he was 13 years old. He secretly took the photographs of the then monarch and his mother, now revealed for the first time three decades after they were taken.

Aware of the high voltage of the photo report, Privé presents it The magazine explained that Bárbara Rey, “a popular television star in the seventies and eighties,” had financial problems. At that time, “she was forced to use her affair with Don Juan Carlos as a means to demand money from him.” According to the magazine, the plan became complicated “when Spanish intelligence found out about the blackmail attempt.” In the text, Ángel Cristo Jr. describes that his family lived “under constant threats” and the routine of their lives changed.

After the photos were published, Bárbara Rey has told the program Public Mirrorfrom Antena 3, who will speak with his lawyer. “I didn’t know it could go to this extreme; what a shame,” he said about the step his son has now taken. And he added: “This shows who my son is, what he is like and what he has been like all his life.” This summer, Rey had sued his firstborn, accusing him of having taken sensitive material from his house. Privé, However, Angel Cristo Jr. says that the stories about his family distort the truth. In particular, the series Christ and Kingwhich will premiere in 2023 on Atresplayer Premium and Antena 3. She believes that it presents her mother as a victim. With this step taken now, “she wants to share the reality behind the scandal and do justice to her mother’s role,” the magazine notes.

“I have no words. I’m going to do the same thing I’ve done until now, use justice. These photos are mine, they belong to my privacy and my son has taken them without my permission,” the former showgirl also said in a statement to Vanitatis, in which she claims that her son did not take those photos, thus contradicting her son, who not only said so in the Dutch publication – in the report he appears in a photo with the slides in his hand – but also said so at the end of 2023 on a television program. Since then, he has not had any contact with his mother or his sister, Sofía Cristo.

The publication of the images coincided with Juan Carlos I’s stay in Spain to participate in some regattas in the Galician town of Sanxenxo. They also came to light just when the upcoming appearance of the memoirs of the emeritus monarch was announced on Tuesday. Titled ReconciliationJuan Carlos I has justified his autobiography because, he says, “I have the feeling that my story is being stolen from me.” The book is expected to go on sale early next year and in French. The publisher is Stock, part of the Hachette group, as announced. the french magazine Point of View.