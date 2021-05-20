AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – A Dutch court on Thursday ordered the former chief executive of the fugitive car sector Carlos Ghosn Refunds of wages of about 5 million euros ($ 6.1 million) for Nissan and Mitsubishi obtained from their joint venture registered in the Netherlands, Nissan-Mitsubishi B., in 2018.

The two companies, which ousted Ghosn from their presidency and lead their joint venture after he was arrested for financial wrongdoing in 2018, said Ghosn had unlawfully granted himself these wages.

