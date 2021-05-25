Amr Obeid (Cairo)

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman believes that he deserves a “second chance” with Barcelona next season, while the Catalan fans and their press see that he will not offer anything new, while President Laporta left the door open until the first week of June in front of all possibilities, and Koeman won one King’s Cup title. However, the Dutchman sees it as a good start, especially after his recent statements about the team’s weakness and the need to bring about a “comprehensive revolution of change”.

The historic “orange” defender seems to have relied on a “historical rule” related to the achievements of former Dutch coaches with Barcelona during their first season, as most of them did not achieve many championships in the beginning, before the glowing launch later, and what is interesting is that the “legend of myths”, Johann Cruyff, who coached “Barca” in 1988, and despite making the “golden generation” at the time and collecting 11 titles, he settled in his first season by winning the UEFA Cup, losing the “La Liga” and the Super Cup to Real Madrid, in addition to the early elimination in the quarter-finals of the cup at the hands of Atlético. With the aggregate of the “3-7” matches, where he first tied 3/3 before falling with a clean quarter in front of “Al Rukhi Blancos”! Cruyff, during the start of the formation of the team, only won the domestic cup in its second season, retreating to third place at the end of “La Liga”, and exit from the second round in the European Cup Winners Cup, although he was the defending champion, and losing the Continental Super Cup as well, before the “golden age” »In his third season, as for Frank Rijkaard, he came out empty-handed in his first season with the“ Blaugrana ”in 2003, before he regained the title of“ La Liga ”in the 2004-2005 edition after an absence of 6 years, and then excelled in his third season to win 3 titles, Among them is the “Champions League” for the first time after 14 years since the Cruyff era.

The legendary and founder of all-around enjoyable football, Rinus Michels, was the first Dutchman to lead the “Catalan Battalion” throughout history twice, in 1971 and 1976, and began his career by winning the old continental championship, the “Fairs Cup”, and only won the league in his third season, but his second experience witnessed a failure. Abject, content with only the King’s Cup during its second and final season. Louis Van Gaal is the only exception to that Dutch rule, after he started his first period in 1997 by winning the league, cup and supercontinental, but he walked the “orange path” during his second term, between 2002 and 2003, without achieving any championships at that time, during a short period that began In May 2002 and January 2003 ended, and the circumstances of Koeman’s last coaching job in Barcelona may be similar to what happened to his former citizens, as most of them rebuilt the team, after a period of decline and break, and for this he wants to complete his current project, despite the many question marks surrounding the team’s level. All season.