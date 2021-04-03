Whenever I remembered the friends of the neighborhood, the school of the Qur’an at the mutawa, and the old school of Nahyanism, I laughed from my heart and said: Is that equal, the dusty friend who played with you in the neighborhood, and you ran together barefoot once, and once in the rain, naked, delivers to your home what his mother sends to you, so that you can distract from Her lunch, so the “locked” is short of the morsel of her haste, and so do you in response to him, as a proxy, you trampled the “hoops” together, and they ran together on a bicycle rented from “Ghuloom” together, and you stole from the “Hamba” from the palm trees of the globe together, and stole after You both grew up a little together over the one who was splashing water on her in her “zuweit”, and you fled with your laughter. You would defend him, even if he was wrong, and he used to take revenge on those who struck you, and you fight together against the other. “Support your brother unjust or wronged”, but as you quarrel with each other when you turn back home, you cover up for him if he does something that irritates the family, and you may bear the punishment together from your father or his father, it makes no difference, and when your mother insures you something from food or a coin, Do not forget him if he is standing waiting for you at the door, and his mother will not forget you if there is good. It is for you and for him, you have progressed towards age and adulthood together, do not part, and if one gets upset from the other, you keep making excuses, making funny movements in order to smile, and the other smiling, and you start to speak from the end of the sentence, and forget the upset, and quarrel by rubbing the pinky fingers? Is that friend equal, and if he changes now, and life goes on with him in its turns, and they almost do not meet except in a wedding or funeral, and his children may not know your children, and perhaps if you meet, your conversation will only revolve around the periods of interrupted childhood, and there is no talk about the twenty or thirty years that You have gone by, which has witnessed many events, in which there is no event involving you with your old friend? Is your friend Abu al-Wajh al-Aqbar equal with friends of time, friends of digitization, virtual platforms “Facebook” and “Twitter” and e-mails, with “digital” faces?

Those digital faces certainly will not frighten a neighbor, if a “smoldering” is on his roof, or the branch entered his house, and the elite will not take them if they hear the shouting cry, and the old “Aisha bint Hilal” will not cry, whose house and cow have been burned, and you will not find her when there is a tear on the threshold. The house or there is a laughter you hide in order to share with a friend inside the house, they hardly know the door of your house, and they rarely knock on him for peace and reassurance, and the saying hello, they are faces in the dark that shine and glow, if you are in front of your device, and your screen is flashing with the heat of the battery, you may communicate daily, but you Far away in the realities of life, there is nothing between you that is the warmth of a person, his breath, the heat of his blood, the smell of his sweat, or the sparkle of salt of the sea sticking to his back.

The friend with the dusty face, the barefoot man, whose whimper you hear in the cold winters, or as you pick up the buckthorn at the dewy dawn of the eye, you feel his teeth clenching, and his body trembling in the school line, that dirt-faced friend is absent, and the digital friend with his digital face is absent, but the hug It is impossible with him, and seeing a tear coming out with her joy or sadness is not possible, until the date of your birth reminds him of his device, which includes many friends, among them you are a number, a box, they do not love your image, and they do not know the details of your face, but they may know how many pixels are the parts of your image in their device They are many friends .. many, but their faces are digital, and you do not feel that you ever want to “fool” them with the wood, even if the pandemic is gone, and we return to our old social rituals!