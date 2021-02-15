Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The mare “AJ Barakah” of Ajman Stud snatched the lights and scored the highest rate of “93.08” points, at the opening of the Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship 2021, at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, with the participation of 325 horses. The first day’s competitions also witnessed double for “Al Aryam” and “Dubai Stud”.

The championship is organized by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the Association, and under the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Society.

The superiority of the mare “AJ Barakah” came when she won the first place during the race of mares, Omar from 4 to 6 years / A /, and the skilled “AS Sheikha” by Ahmed Muhammad Shalik Al-Shamili, started the activities, with the lead in the category of foals age one year / a / and achieved “91.21” points.

“Al-Aryam Al-Dhanna” for the Al-Aryam stables, the one-year-old foal category, topped the / b / and got 91.79 points. De Jouret for the Dubai Stud won first place in the two-year-olds category / A / and scored 92.33 points.

“Al-Aryam Violet” added, the second victory of Al-Aryam Stables, when it took first place in the two-year-old foals category / B /, recording “92.92” points, and “Thuraya Al-Hawajir” of Al-Hawajir Stud led, the category of female foals aged 3 years / A /, and won “92.68” points.

“De Fannana” completed the duo of the Dubai stud, when it ranked first in the category of foals aged 3 years / B /, and scored 92.58 points, and “ES Sheikha” for Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi concluded the first day’s competitions by winning the category of mares, Omar from 4 to 6 years old / B / Score “92.33” points.

It is noteworthy that the Abu Dhabi International Championship attracts an elite of world champions, and from the purest breeds of Arabian horses, which represent the best local and international stables, and the horses qualified from the internal competitions in the country, after it was able to prove its worth during previous tournaments. The championship found praise from many international referees for the quality of the horses participating in the first class, as they emphasized that the quality of the horses competing in this competition rarely meets in one forum, like the World Championship or the All Nations Cup.