The spectacular 1935 Duesenberg SJ Speedster, which belonged to Maharaja Holkar of Indore and is now part of an American collection, wins the BMW Group Trophy – Best of Show at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2023

A 1935 Duesenberg SJ Speedster, with body designed by Gurney Nutting, won the Bmw Group Trophy – Best of Show at the Villa d'Este 2023 Concours d'Elegance, organized by BMW Group Classic, in collaboration with the Grand Hotel Villa d'Este, in Cernobbio, on Lake Como. The car, the last of only 36 SJ Duesenbergs built, was bought in 1935 by the young Maharaja Holkar of Indore, who had it shipped immediately to his palace in California to protect it from the possibility of an invasion by Japan. From the end of the eighties it became part of the collection of the American William Lyon, who at Villa d'Este received the Best of Show from Helmut Käs, head of the BMW Group Classic and president of the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este , and Wilhelm Schmid, CEO of A. Lange und Söhne. The winner, chosen by a jury of international experts, also received a unique model of the 1815 chronograph in white gold created by the exclusive haute horlogerie maison.

THE DUESENBERG OF THE MARAHJA — Beauty, history, elegance, prestige, rarity, restoration, and perfection in the details. If these are the fundamental elements on which the response of the international judges of an elegance competition for vintage cars as important as that of Villa d'Este is based, there is another ingredient which, in the end, creates the perfect profile of the winner of the most important prize of the event. It is the ability to make people dream and travel through time, recounting distant suggestions. Like the era of the Indian Marahjas, from which comes this wonderful and imposing 1935 Duesenberg SJ Speedster, extremely luxurious in its shapes and choice of colors, created by J Gurney Nutting & Co Limited, an English company of bespoke coachbuilders, founded in 1918 and dedicated to the most exclusive clientele, lovers of sports cars. Duesenbergs were the epitome of sumptuous luxury in the first half of the twentieth century, coveted and driven by Hollywood stars such as Gary Cooper, Greta Garbo, James Cagney and Clark Gable. The latter commissioned the design of a unique roadster from Bohman and Schwartz precisely for the chassis of his Duesengerg J. And it is precisely a yellow Duesenberg that with which Jay Gatsby arrives at Nick Carraway's cottage in the latest version on the big screen of the film The Great Gatsby.

Story of a jewel — The "Duesy", as the Americans call it, is the last example of only 36 Duesenberg SJs produced, more powerful than the previous versions, with 320 HP available with the compressor, and a maximum speed that could reach around 220 km/h. despite the size. "The Duesenberg SJ that won – explains Massimo Delbò, judge of the Concours d'Elegance of Villa d'Este – is a car that is difficult to remain indifferent to, especially having to judge it for an elegance concours: extraordinary from an aesthetic point of view , encloses in its forms the quintessence of the roaring twenties style, with a mechanics that for a production car was the closest to a racing car.In addition, this Duesenberg combines the forms and a perfect restoration, a well-known story known and documented, linked to a famous and important character in Indian culture, recognized as a promoter of taste and passion for the most beautiful objects". And for the next edition, the appointment is already fixed, on the shores of Lake Como, from 17 to 19 May 2024.