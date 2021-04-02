The Sadar this Saturday brings together two teams that are in a very similar situation. Osasuna is thirteenth, with 30 points, and Getafe is just behind, with one point less. This boils down to the fact that both need victory to move away from the relegation places and get a little closer to the goal of achieving permanence. (follow the game live on As.com).

A showy match is not expected. The rojillos have subscribed to the tie to zero, a result recently achieved against teams in their league such as Huesca and Valladolid. The goal is becoming a problem for the Navarrese, who find it difficult to generate and materialize chances. It is very likely that Arrasate will choose to reinforce in the center of the field, betting on the trivote. In the absence of ten days for the conclusion of LaLiga, draws are no longer valid and even less playing at home and against a direct rival. At least he has the last minute reinforcement of Chimy, who has received a shirt signed by Modric, whom he admires. His teammate Budimir, also a member of the Croatian national team, asked for it.

Decisive game full of doubts at Getafe. The week of selections has been especially bad for the azulones, who tremble with Maksimovic and Ünal, two headlines that have fallen in this period. A personal and non-physical matter has left the Serbian without training with the team. An injury keeps the Turk on the sidelines. It is difficult for them to play, which greatly disrupts Bordalás’s plans. Aleñá, who has already made a hole in the eleven, would focus his position to make up for the more than probable absence of Maksimovic, which opens the door to Take Kubo, who is in a great moment, but has traveled twenty-five thousand kilometers in seven days. No matter how young he is, something will weigh on him. The right side of the muscle returns with Damián and Nyom and Jaime Mata returns to the eleven after two penalty games. Timor and Ángel have their options to be starters, more for the circumstances than for the conviction of the technician. A single day of training with the entire team leaves many doubts.

