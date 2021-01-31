The intensity of the category is starting to bill to many teams. Between them to Tenerife and to Fuenlabrada who have trouble putting together their lineups due to the constant injuries (follow the game live on AS.com). In the case of locals, casualties have been concentrated in the bands, while in Madrid it is more distributed.

Luis Miguel RamisAt least, he can get Suso back, although the captain was participating very little in his plans already Nerd, recovered from its breakage. ZarfinoMeanwhile, it will be a doubt until the last minute. To José Ramón Sandoval, for his part, he accumulate casualties: Sotillos, Sekou, Juanma, Pol Valentín or Rocic joined this week Aldair Fuentes. Single Pathé Ciss He leaves the infirmary, although he is unlikely to have the minutes.

In that sense, in the Tenerife the Doubts are in el midfield since Shashoua, Bermejo or Jacobo, alternatives for the sides, will not be able to be (once again). On the left it seems to be repeated with Alex Munoz and Pomares -although Nono is already ready-, while in the right there are some more options: let him come back Suso, let Vada follow or Moore advance his position so that Kakabadze occupy the right side of the defense. The rest, it seems that will repeat.

He Fuenlabrada, meanwhile, will have to bet for the umpteenth time this season on a eleven emergency where only the midfielder is perennial with the shortlist Ibán Salvador, Nteka and Mula. The defense of two or three centrals will have in the Diéguez-Pulido pair their defensive bastions with Pol Valentin and Glauder Like stilettos down the rails The engine room also leaves no room for doubt with Cristobal as conductor and Jano as ‘broom car’. The latter will act as the third central when the azulones decide on that system.

Around with the lows and back with the system they also walk in the Fernando Torres and is that the team has varied a lot his disposition on the table in the last duels, even within the party itself. This, at times, has could play against of the Kirikos who have found themselves lost and without ideas. He saw himself before Alcorcón where in a first part where the 3-5-2, Sandoval’s were missing. However, when they arranged for a classic 4-4-2 a Fuenlabrada more direct, with more presence in the field and, ultimately, better.

KEYS

Absences

Although Ramis recovers Suso, the absences of Nono, Bermejo and Shashoua determine the choice for the occupants in the bands.

Promised land

Fuenlabrada still does not know defeat in his visits to the Canary Islands. Accumulate three victories and a draw. Against Tenerife, maintaining the streak is key.

Fragility

There had been an enormous defensive improvement (five games without conceding goals), but last matchday Tenerife conceded on the first arrival.

Find the point

The Garcés-Nteka duo can be a factory of smiles for the Fuenlabreña parish. They have another opportunity to strengthen their ‘relationship’ during the visit to Tenerife.

As to follow

Fran Sol

If the man from Madrid is well assisted, it can be the key for Tenerife to return to victories. It is usually very effective.

Janus

The veteran has emerged as a great solution for Sandoval in the last stretch of competition. Valid in the midfield; essential in defense.