They had been looking for him for more than 200 days. Sidane Wade, 23, disappeared from his home in Mbane, Senegal, in mid-January without a trace or a word to anyone. On January 24, when he missed work, they began to suspect that he might have migrated to Europe. “You know, young people here in Africa, when they travel, can sleep in your bed with you and you won’t know anything,” his uncle, Ibrahim Wade, explains by phone. “They don’t tell you because you know that if you find out, you won’t let them go. But Sidane had seen other friends who arrived and who already had a car or a house. He always wanted to get ahead.”

On August 6, when they read the news on social media that an African cayuco had drifted ashore on the northern beaches of the Dominican Republic, they feared the worst. The barge arrived with 14 skeletons, 28 cell phones, 14 identity cards and 12 packages of what they thought were narcotics. This week, the Navy confirmed that only three of the packages tested positive for cocaine, while the rest were fake bales and contained only wood inside. Other Senegalese living in Dominica notified Ibrahim on Facebook that one of the few identity cards that had not been completely eroded by the sun and salt water appeared to be that of his nephew. “At least we know he is dead,” he says on the other end of the line. He has been grieving for months, he explains. Now he only hopes to have Sidane’s bones so “his soul can rest in peace.” “We are not looking anymore because we know he is dead. But we want his bones repatriated. “Then we will see his grave in our village cemetery. That way there will be no doubt, and when someone wants to visit him, they will be able to come and go with peace of mind.”

Yankhoba Tall’s identity card is one of the few that could be saved. It is the one that his cousin Abdou Wone saw in photos on social media in Malika, Senegal, where the 33-year-old tailor grew up. In January, from Mauritania, where he moved in 2019, he contacted his father to tell him that he wanted to go to Europe and “he could not dissuade him.” But Wone still wonders why he did it. “I remember one day we were watching a documentary about illegal immigration. He turned around and told me that he would never, never, never use those makeshift boats to get to Europe,” he explains by phone. “It was never his wish. I don’t know how they influenced him.” Yankhoba was married and had two children, aged three and two. His mother, Wone says, is still in a state of shock.

The vessel was recovered by the Civil Defense of the Dominican Republic, on the coast of Río San Juan, on August 6. AP

Although Ibrahim tries to be strong and speak to the media “to speed up the process as much as possible,” the image of his nephew’s decomposing body torments him. “Sidane loved to eat, he was a glutton. That’s why the thought that he died of hunger and thirst hurts us so much,” he explains. Six days after the discovery, the authorities returned to the place where they had left the boat on the beach and found two more skeletons, Mauritanian money and another 18 cell phones and 9 documents. According to what magistrate Genaro Arvelo, the prosecutor in charge of the investigation, explained in a phone call, one of the possible hypotheses is that there were as many people on the boat as there were cell phones (at least 46) and that the two new skeletons correspond to two other people different from the 14 initially found. “But it’s still too early to say. We have to wait for the scientific results. We are doing it as quickly as possible, Dominican legislation gives us six months to investigate it.”

Pending the conclusions of the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF), the documents seem to indicate that all the deceased were men (no identity cards were found for any woman) and young people from Mali, Mauritania and Senegal. Although the institution says it is already in talks with its counterparts in the three African countries, neither Ibrahim nor Abdou have received any information. No calls. When Arvelo learned that this media outlet would have a conversation with the families, he asked for their contacts. “We don’t have their numbers. Sometimes the press arrives first,” he said. For the magistrate, practically all hopes are placed on the recovery of the SIM cards from the cell phones. “This could help us get in touch with the families and perhaps request bone tests.”

Although Inacif announced on Wednesday that they had completed 75% of the identification of the bones, without bone marrow samples from relatives, bone surgery or dental records, and with illegible documentation, the task of distinguishing the bodies becomes practically impossible. “It is very difficult, but we are trying to put the puzzle together,” he explains.

“To identify is to compare,” sums up the forensic doctor Sergio Sarita, who describes how there are two bodies that have been “tentatively” identified, but he does not confirm their names. “The repatriation is done based on the scientific knowledge that they are them. And so far nothing is certain. Not even that they are from Senegal, Mauritania or Mali.” However, the Dominican Foreign Minister, Roberto Álvarez, has already announced to local media that he notified the Senegalese authorities of what happened. [no se pronunció sobre Mali o Mauritania, como afirmó el Inacif]. “Given the unusual and peculiar nature of the incident,” he announced, “it may be necessary to establish exceptions to the rules established in our legislation,” in which institutions such as the Attorney General’s Office and the Ministry of the Interior and Police would have to intervene.

Neither Abdou nor Ibrahim believe that some of the bones that arrived are not their relatives. Why would their identity cards be there? Who would have put them there? The questions pile up. Ibrahim is stuck on one in particular: What will they tell Sidane’s five-year-old son? “His friends tell him that his father is dead, but he doesn’t even understand what death is,” he laments. “He is living as if nothing had happened.” Abdou replays the last call they had in December 2023. “He knew that I wanted to succeed with my music and he promised me that he would find a way to produce it,” he says, moved. “I don’t know why he left, I don’t understand it…”

In the last decade, at least 9,714 migrants have been found dead in Latin America on some migration route. The NGO Caminando Fronteras estimates that in the first five months of the year 4,808 people have died or disappeared in the Atlantic trying to reach the Canary Islands; one person every 45 minutes. “It is very sad to imagine how she died,” says Wone. “The people of Malika are living it with pain, dismay and questions.”

Among these questions is the discovery of the confirmed three kilos of cocaine and another 43 small packages, with 400 portions of marijuana, which were found in the second inspection of the cayuco, as confirmed to this newspaper by the National Directorate of Drug Control (DNCD). No official authority contacted by this newspaper has made any statements on the matter. The relatives do not know anything either. “It was a very, very, very big surprise for us, and we can swear that Sidane had nothing to do with them,” says Ibrahim. “They certainly put her on the boat,” adds Wone.

The 12 initial packages are the ones that have the authorities most intrigued, because several packages with the same inscription (HC1) on their packaging have appeared in different places, including Puerto Rico and Venezuela, in recent months. “It is the first time that drugs have been found on a boat with missing migrants,” said Edwin Viales, regional monitor for the Americas for Missing Migrants. Sources from the DNCD are categorical: “It is under investigation.”

For Wone, none of that is important. All that matters is that she can keep her cousin’s bones close by and pray for him. “We are asking the authorities to help us repatriate the body so that we can give him a proper burial and visit his grave often,” she says. “That’s all we ask.”