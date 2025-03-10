Georgia police (USA) faced a Unusual intruder In Polk County prison when a duck, called Berniceit was discovered within the perimeter fence of the installation at dawn last Wednesday.

“Bernice tried cross the fence When he intended to escape his persecutors, ” indicated in a statement The Sheriff’s office.

Several agents, with the support of some employees of the Polk County Animal Control Department, They caught carefully to the bird to prevent damage. Although he had a injured leg, Bernice opposed some resistancebut finally it was capture.

“He couldn’t tell us where he came from or how he got here, but we noticed that he had a hurt leg. We could ask for reinforcements and, after A persecution for the fenceWe were able to stop it, “the publication added.

The origin of the Unexpected intruder. After his capture, Bernice was transferred to a new home on the Derek Tilley farm.

The incident adds a fun episode to the history of Rescue operations made by the County agents.