As a policeman in Dubai for a gang consisting of three Asians while they stole copper cables worth 50,000 dirhams, after they were suspected of loading the stolen items, then confronted them and arrested two of them while the third fled, and the two defendants were referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai and from there to the Criminal Court, which began Their trial.

The evidence witness, a policeman in Dubai, said that he was at work in the specialty area at about 1:30 in the morning, and he saw people loading electrical cables into a pick-up vehicle, so he watched them for a while and when they finished laying the cables and were moving the car, he cut them off the road and stopped them, and he asked them Show their identities.

He added that one of the defendants showed a driver’s license and ownership of a vehicle, and by checking the license it turned out that it does not belong to him, pointing out that he noticed two large iron scissors in the trunk of the car, so his suspicions increased and he asked the defendants about it. By scissors and loaded into the car, then they were caught.

A witness from the victim’s company stated that he returned to the company’s headquarters after the weekend early last month and noticed the theft of cables, and then the police who arrested the defendants called him before the company discovered the theft.





