Based on the directives of His Excellency Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, His Excellency Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, in the presence of Major General Dr. Muhammad Nasser Abdul Razzaq Al Razoqi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue, the Acting Director of the General Department of Operations And Colonel Turki Abdul Rahman bin Faris, Deputy Director of the General Department of Operations, acting Karam, the first policeman, Muhammad Abdul Wahed Hassan Muhammad, from the salary of the Al-Barsha police station, for his speedy response to the report of the crime of shoplifting, and he was able to arrest the perpetrator in record time, and before his escape from the crime scene.

His Excellency Major General Al Ghaithi praised the efforts of the first policeman, Muhammad Abdul Wahed, and his quick response to the complaint, his professional handling of the theft incident, and his arrest of the culprit with high professionalism, stressing the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to respond quickly to various criminal reports, arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Regarding the details of the crime, Colonel Turki Abdul Rahman bin Faris said that the Dubai Police Command and Control Center received a report from the owner of a shop in Al Barsha’s jurisdiction area, stating that his shop had been robbed by a person, and that he had seized watches, GPS devices, and a counter. Digital distance gauge.

Colonel Turki pointed out that the Command and Control Center immediately informed the relevant patrols in the Al Barsha area, and the first policeman, Muhammad Abdul Wahed, received the report, quickly moving to the location of the shop, and was able to see the thief and arrest him in record time, and return the stolen items to their owner.

For his part, the owner of the shop thanked the Dubai Police General Command for the quick response to his report, expressing his happiness at the arrest of the offender in record time and returning the stolen items to his shop.