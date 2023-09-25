Dubai Police revealed in a documentary video the details of Operation Storm, which thwarted the smuggling of huge quantities of the drug Captagon, weighing more than 13 tons and valued at approximately 3.870 million dirhams.

Director of the General Administration for Narcotics Control, Major General Eid Muhammad Thani Hareb, said that the details began with the General Administration for Narcotics Control receiving information about the presence of suspicious containers on board one of the giant cargo ships, which an organized international gang was seeking to bring into the country and then to transfer them to another country. So the administration developed a solid plan of action. To check the content of containers.

He added that the anti-narcotics work team placed 5 containers containing furniture, including doors and decorative panels, within the scope of the suspected containers, out of thousands of containers on the cargo ship. The containers were then examined in cooperation with the strategic partners at Dubai Customs through the use of X-ray detection devices and the use of dogs. Police, and the results revealed the presence of Captagon pills inside.

He explained that the work team was able to identify one of the gang members and put him under close surveillance in all his places of movement, until he came to the port and submitted a request to extract 3 containers out of 5, and he was arrested. He explained that the gang member confirmed that he was seeking to transport the containers to an industrial area and that there were Who will receive it from him?

He continued: “The work team decided to transport the containers according to what the criminal gang had planned, and upon their arrival to the industrial zone, the authorities were able to arrest the second and third members of the gang involved in transporting and smuggling the first three containers.”

He pointed out that another team placed the other two containers in the port under close surveillance until one of the people came to clear their customs papers, accompanied by another person. They were immediately arrested, and they confessed that they were seeking to transfer them to a neighboring emirate.

He pointed out that Dubai Police had already transported the containers under tight security measures to their destination according to the route specified by the criminal gang, until the person who would take them arrived and was arrested while trying to unload the containers in a warehouse with the help of a number of workers after paying them sums of money.

Dubai Police reported that the five containers were collected, and a specialized team worked to dismantle the 651 doors and 432 furniture panels using the latest scissors and hydraulic devices and removed all the Captagon tablets from inside them. The process of removing the contents continued for several days until all the narcotic tablets were collected.