A dentist in Dubai sponsored the implantation of the teeth of a Moroccan fan, after he was bullied after appearing in a television clip while encouraging his national team against the Croatian team, with falling teeth, as he faced a large torrent of sarcastic tweets.

The Jordanian doctor, Shadi Al-Sheikh, who owns a dental center in Dubai, told “Emirates Today” that he could not stand idly by in front of the bullying campaign that the Moroccan fan, “Mohamed Al-Sharafi” faced, because of his teeth, as he decided to communicate with him, meet him personally, and take care of his dental treatment. Completely at his own expense in his clinic in Dubai.

Dr. Al-Sheikh explained that the first phase of the treatment process will start in Dubai tomorrow, where all his travel and residence expenses have been covered, and the procedures for them have been completed, during which he will undergo a thorough examination, and work will be done to provide him with partial treatment so that he can attend the next match of the Moroccan national team with a bright smile.

The Sheikh stressed that his initiative follows the approach of the wise leadership in the Emirates, which focuses on people and charitable work, as he has lived in the Emirates since 2018, and carries out his work in an atmosphere of friendliness and familiarity, and encourages humanitarian work.

And he continued, “It is assumed that 14 complete teeth will be implanted in the upper and lower jaws, for the Moroccan fan, Muhammad Al-Sharafi, in addition to treating the rest of the decayed teeth. The estimated cost of treatment is about 250 thousand dirhams.”

And Dr. Al-Sheikh had published a tweet through his official account on the social networking site Instagram, asking his followers to connect him with the fan, whose image appeared on Moroccan platforms, and he was subjected to ridicule and bullying because of it, so that he succeeds in reaching him by communicating with him and meeting him personally and informing him of the good news of his complete dental treatment.

Moroccan fan Mohamed Al-Sharafi is 55 years old, and according to Moroccan singers, Al-Sharfi is known in sports circles as an old fan of the Tetouan Maghreb team.

Mohamed was subjected to a wave of ridicule on social networking pages, coinciding with his presence in Qatar to support the national team, through a torrent of sarcastic comments, as he smiled with one tooth. He also enjoyed a wide solidarity campaign launched by Moroccan bloggers after the wave of bullying in the shape of his teeth.