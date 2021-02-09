“Depro and his people living a dream”, warns the bus that he is about to transfer the Defensores de Pronunciamiento squad to Capital Federal to face River Plate in the first round of the Argentine Cup. The sun hardly rises in the East. People are arriving little by little to the Plaza San Martín. There are many, a high percentage of the 2,000 inhabitants of Villa María Luisa, today known as Pronunciamiento, a municipality in the department of Uruguay, in Entre Ríos. “

We went out“Someone warns and everything begins to move. There are siren noises in the bucolic morning. Behind the fire truck the two buses that carry the team put first and then an ambulance accompanies. What follows is an endless caravan of cars, trucks, motorcycles , bicycles and boys running alongside the dogs.

After 8, the Depro take Provincial Route 23 and prepare to travel the 370 kilometers that separate it from the Capital. The illusion is set in motion and the reality for the people is to live the dream, to embrace it with all the strength they can.

The Argentine Cup usually gives stories like Depro: a team from a small town is measured against the colossus River. From the organization of the tournament they emphasize that it is the smallest town club to play the final phase of the championship. If 70,000 is the spectator capacity of the Monumental, without blushing it can be asserted that 35 Pronouncements enter the Vespucio Liberti.

“We are living a revolution. Since River came out, the town is another. It is a huge joy. The media are covering notes at the club, what is happening is impressive. At the time of the draw, the squad was training at that time . When the news came out, I told the team the news and it was crazy. “, explained Yari Gurnel, current vice president and one of the institution’s top references.

“Now I have to direct against River and tomorrow I could take out garbage in a building again”, Sergio Chitero, the brand new Depro coach, warned in different media. And the phrase has a reason: until a few days ago he was in charge of a building and also a teacher in a school in his native Paraná. Chitero, 37, had to give up football because of the pandemic. Sure, I needed to work to generate income. He returned to his hometown to take up a position in a building, while managing a local league team. Until the end of January, when he received the call from President Oscar Perrón to replace Hernán Orcellet in the substitute bank of Defenders of Pronouncement. The objectives: play Federal A in 2021 and face River for the Argentine Cup. “Hopefully it will be a nice show. The boys are fine, they know it is a unique moment. It may even change someone’s life if they play a barbaric game, but for everyone it will mean an unforgettable moment”Chitero released, who has one hope: to stay with the diver or with Marcelo Gallardo’s bag.

But limiting the illusion of the Depro only to the people of Pronouncement would be wrong: Entre Ríos is pending Wednesday’s game at the Banfield court. Gustavo Bordet, the provincial governor, is a supporter of Depro and last week he received the club’s leaders to wish them luck.

And Elvio, father of the governor and River fan, entered the media round to ask Rodolfo D’Onofrio -through a letter published on Facebook- to donate the prize, if they win, and I also request Give them the t-shirts and props. “Regarding the shirts, I already say yes; on the silver, it’s not that I say no, but first you have to play because at this moment if we say that if we win, it is wrong, it does honor. This has to do with ethics sporty”D’Onofrio explained to Bordet at an LT9 radio crossing from Santa Fe.

Another colored fact: the prize for passing the round is $ 675,000, which is equivalent to 80 percent of the monthly budget of the Depro. How much does it represent to River, considering that the budget for that period is $ 110,000,000? 0.6 percent …

Then there are the differences between the footballers. “More than 50 percent of the campus has a separate job. That is why we always train every day in the afternoon, to give the opportunity to the boys who can have something extra “, Johan Laureiro, Depro midfielder, told TyC Sports. What are the trades? There are municipal employees, hardware dealers, remiseros, carpenters and newsstands.

The illusion of Depro and its people is underway. It will be necessary to see if beating River by the Argentine Cup is a dream or just a utopia. It will be defined in 90 minutes.