Chihuahua, Chih.- In an emotional meeting, chaired by the former first lady of the municipality, Luisa Fernanda Camberos Revilla, and the director of Municipal Public Security, Julio César Salas González, a ‘great’ of the police department was recognized, an icon and example of work, passion and pride, who has remained in the DSPM for 36 years, serving the community.

A graduate in Psychology in the clinical area, and with many years of experience to back her up, María del Socorro Ruacho Delgadillo, the current head of the Social Work department of the northern and southern commands, despite having the legal capacity to retire, continues to lead the area, due to the passion and vocation she feels for the activities she carries out.

For a municipal official, receiving this valuable badge, after 36 uninterrupted years of service, is not something to be taken lightly; it means effort, dedication, results and commitment to what one does, as is the case of Ms. Ruacho, known as such among her colleagues.

She has been an example of community service since she started at DSPM, more than three decades ago. Her love for the most vulnerable who come to her for help, especially children and adolescents, has been her main distinctive feature and her greatest satisfaction, as she herself narrated when interviewed. “There are so many difficult situations and complicated cases in our society; it has not been easy to deal with them and many of them touch my soul, they hurt me as if they were my own children, my own family.”

So many years of service could not go unnoticed, and so the current police chief was kind enough to take the first step to recognize not only the effort and dedication of the uniformed officers, but also those administrative collaborators who have given a plus in their work towards the Chihuahuan community, giving them a distinctive plaque that is only awarded to the best of the preventive corporation. Congratulations for it.

For Ruacho Delgadillo, the financial reward is not what has motivated her to give her all, but the smiles, listening to people’s problems and being able to do something so that they can have a better life and live in harmony. Giving them some faith and hope is her best reward.

“I am very excited and I did not think I would receive anything from our director or from Mrs. Camberos for my years of service in the Municipal Police. It has not been easy, but my dedication has been the same since the first day I entered and that makes it bearable, I continue to do it with much love, for the minors, the elderly or the women who have family problems or addictions, who come to us daily to ask for advice or help to resolve their conflicts,” said the public servant with a broken voice.