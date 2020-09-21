Madrid did not score and not even when he pressed the clock did Zidane threaten to take out the two nines (Jovic and Mayoral) who accompanied him on the bench. Who knows if it was a subliminal message to the club, which is not there now to serve the market. The wait for Mbappé is going to be long. And the two recent eliminations in the second round of the Champions League suggest that the continental journey will not be long without gunpowder. He dominated Real a lot and had moments of an authoritarian team, but in the opponent’s area it came to nothing. Imanol’s team accepted his gregarious role, letting two chances go and one point was accepted. Too low to think of anything else.

It was a surprise hit. Casemiro on the bench. No one at the checkpoint in Anoeta and before the Real, a team that with Imanol Alguacil has acquired a remarkable air of distinction, although the pandemic poured water into the soup. Odegaard took away the Brazilian’s site, signing by force (His master’s degree in San Sebastián seemed to be half finished) in the face of treasury constraints due to forced evaporation of the public. Odegaard is one of those old young that from time to time gives football. He is only 21 years old and has already seen almost everything. Almost everything except Madrid, which is not changing the scene or the team but the planet. His has been a slow maturing process, but he seems ready for the jump.

It’s been a long time since Zidane even goes out to take down the garbage without Casemiro. Every fifth card, constipated or similar from the Brazilian, made Madrid tremble, which for that position of jury guard in the center of the field does not have a similar footballer. There was a time when they tried to sneak Kroos out there, but the defensive application of the German was not expected. Nor did Llorente catch on and the club stopped looking. It is difficult to spend a lot of money on players like that, more made for the coach than for the spectator. But Zidane Odegaard does not see anything other than hitch, a role that is very obsolete in Madrid, and that position, with two extremes, invalidates a midfielder. So he ordered the team to 4-2-3-1, with Kroos and Modric holding the group and without the Brazilian to search the San Sebastian midfielders.

La Real, with nine casualties, he also did not have David Silva out. COVID has delayed the set-up of a player called to carry the txuri urdiñ flag. Without him or Zubeldia, the ball went away, which a more powerful Madrid seized than the one he fired, champion, last year. The starting game was Kroos, the foot that rocked the cradle at the first touch, directing very long combinations. The auction was something else.

Benzema and Courtois

Vinicius, who runs his career between accelerations and braking, was entrepreneurial, but has not passed the last passing course. Rodrygo, on the other side, was more shy. Its visibility is much lower if the goal is not accompanied. And to Benzema, the only galactic left standing, he got little, moderately auctionable.

The best of the Real happened, in the first half, behind the ball. His centrals hid a lot from Benzema and its sides resisted the Brazilians of Madrid and Mendy’s long starts. Imanol openly delayed Oyarzabal to strengthen the dike in the center of the field and thus the team spent the first half, between cowering and protected, more subdued than threatened.

For accounting purposes a deflected shot was left and a very clear chance from Benzema, wrong after sitting Remiro, several unfinished crosses and a point-blank half turn by Sergio Ramos that Aihen took with his thigh and a non-punishable hand. The dripping of occasions was drifting in a torrent until on the other side Courtois, who was too many, was forced to take a heads up from Isak. In stops like this, part of Madrid’s title was held. And back from the dressing room, Barrenetxea, the most striking blue and white, crossed his volley in excess after an excellent pass from Oyarzabal, whose appearance greatly balanced the game.

La Real, from then on, also had an answer. Accepting some seclusion, his backlash was more intentional. The lack of preparation of both was opening the lines, lengthening the distances, opening gaps. Imanol decided to pull Silva and placed Oyarzabal from nine. A justified change because Isak was never a threat to Madrid’s centrals.

Zidane’s response was to put lungs into the game, Casemiro and Valverde, plus another surprise, Marvin, one of those arrows that made youth Madrid European champion this summer. The great crises bring out the quarry and make the coaches daring.

Without gas

The lack of fuel made the meeting stay on the wire. Madrid lacked finesse to get something out of its inner game, against which Elustondo and Le Normand, both magnificent, seemed very warned. And the Real lost the lack of precision in their outings, many of them frank, with Zidane’s team very unguarded. It was titanic in that phase the work of Varane, whom the Manchester party will haunt for a long time.

And so, in the midst of extreme fatigue that was taking away all the previous substance, the game ended. Zidane still had time to make his debut for Arribas, one of those cheeky youths Raúl educates. It remained for the statistics but could no longer change the course of a duel that reiterates the warning to the champion. Without a goal you don’t go far.