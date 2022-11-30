In Novosibirsk, a resident of the Kemerovo region was detained who hit a flight attendant on flight S7

A resident of the Kemerovo region, flying from the Far East watch, made a drunken brawl on board the aircraft, hit one of the crew members and was caught on video. Details of the incident and footage of the offender is published by Telegram– channel “MVD Media”.

As specified by the police, the 42-year-old Siberian, returning home, began to behave aggressively in flight. The man scolded the airline employees on the S7 flight, interfered with their work and provoked a conflict between fellow travelers. In addition, the drunk passenger hit the senior flight attendant in the thigh area.

After that, the aircraft commander warned the traveler that such behavior is unacceptable, but the intruder did not respond to the remarks. As a result, upon landing in Novosibirsk, the plane was met by employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the offender was detained.

The video caught the moment at which a drunken Russian is taken out of the plane. Also, the police officers filmed an aggressive violator already in the department – in the footage, a man swears with a law enforcement officer.