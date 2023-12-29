In the Ivanovo region, a man stabbed two policemen with a knife

In the Ivanovo region, a man stabbed two policemen in the face with a knife and found himself under criminal charges. Lenta.ru was told about this in the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

In the near future, he will be charged under Article 318 (“Use of violence against a representative of the authorities”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, on the evening of December 28, the suspect drank and began to behave inappropriately. Then his wife called the police. When security forces arrived at the apartment, the drunken defendant took a knife and wounded two employees in the face. After this he was taken to the police department.

Earlier, in the Moscow region, a 19-year-old boy hit a policeman in the face on a dare.