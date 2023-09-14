In the Moscow region, a previously convicted man set fire to three buildings, causing damage amounting to 93 million rubles.

In Shatura, investigators completed a criminal investigation on charges of arson of three buildings by a 33-year-old local resident, who had previously been repeatedly convicted of theft and deliberate destruction of other people’s property. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Moscow Region.

According to investigators, in February, a drunk man broke a window and climbed into a furniture manufacturing workshop in the village of Shaturtorf. There, using matches, he set fire to things that were in the building and disappeared. As a result of the fire, equipment worth more than 42 million rubles burned out. A few days later, the accused also set fire to the House of Culture and the building of the house administration. By his actions, the man caused damage amounting to more than 93 million rubles.

The Russian was quickly detained and taken into custody. A criminal case was opened against him under Article 167 (“Intentional destruction or damage to property”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Now the case has been transferred to the Shatura City Court for consideration on the merits.

Earlier in the Samara region, a 60-year-old repeat offender set fire to two private houses, and then attacked the police with a knife.