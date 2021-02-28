In the Irkutsk region, the deputy of the Duma of the Kiriensky municipal district Dmitry Klepikov was drunk in the police after a corporate party, made a brawl there and got on the video. The video was published by the REN TV channel.

The footage shows that the drunk man yells at the police and complains that he cannot breathe. After being put in a cell, he begins to remember God, and then calls him “bastard”, presumably, one of the police officers.

The deputy confirmed to REN TV that he was captured on the video from the department, but outlined his version of the development of events. He confirmed that on February 24 he was at a corporate party, after which he wanted to go home, but because of the cold he returned to the administration and fell asleep while waiting for a taxi. Klepikov added that the police woke him up – they were summoned by the administration officials, who had allegedly had a conflict with the deputy for about a year.

“They could have called a taxi, woke me up, but instead the administration officials called the police there. They say that the head of the city went on video and filmed me in this state, ”Klepikov said.

According to the deputy, they refused to provide him with a lawyer at the police station, and he called the information about the attacks a complete lie. He confirmed that he did not behave quite adequately in the department, but to this he was “led by the fact that he was denied rights.” Klepikov added that there is a court decision under the article “Being in a state of alcoholic intoxication” and a protocol, where “nothing is reflected.”