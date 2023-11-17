In Yakutia, a drunk driver apologized to a policeman and attacked him with a knife

In Yakutia, a drunk driver attacked a policeman with a knife. Baza reports this in Telegram.

According to the publication, inspectors stopped the Mitsubishi driver in Lensk. They noticed signs of alcohol intoxication in the defendant and began to draw up a report. Then the officers and the Russian took his car to the parking lot. However, he took out a knife, apologized in advance and pointed it at the security officer’s chest. He was able to quickly find his bearings and offer his hand. As a result, the knife injured the law enforcement officer’s fingers and neck.

After this, the troublemaker was detained.

