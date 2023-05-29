A resident of the Suntarsky district of Yakutia was found guilty of committing a murder with particular cruelty. He burned a man alive, the press service of the republican prosecutor’s office reported on Monday, May 29.

The tragedy occurred on May 7, 2022 on the Ercinei site near the village of Krestyakh. Between the 33-year-old defendant and his acquaintance there was a quarrel in the car. Both were intoxicated. After waiting for the offender to fall asleep, the attacker poured gasoline from a 50-liter canister onto the car, set it on fire and left.

The victim died at the scene. He was diagnosed with 70-79% of burns from the entire surface of the body. The car was also destroyed by fire, writes news agency YakutiaMedia.

During interrogation in court, the man told his version of what happened. According to him, the fire allegedly occurred accidentally because of a cigarette. The attacker claimed that there was a canister of gasoline in the cabin, which caused the rapid spread of flames, and the deceased could not escape.

He pleaded not guilty SakhaNews. However, during the interrogation and according to the results of the fire-technical examination, the fact of deliberate arson was proved. During the investigation, the defendant compensated the injured party for material damage for the burned-out car.

The Republican Supreme Court found the Yakutian guilty of the crimes provided for in paragraph “d” part 2 of article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Murder committed with particular cruelty), part 1 of article 167 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Deliberate destruction of another’s property causing significant damage) . He was sentenced to 16 years and 2 months in prison with a strict regime colony.