Wprost: in Gdansk, a drunk Pole insulted and fought with a Ukrainian taxi driver

In Poland, police detained two men who started a fight with a taxi driver with Ukrainian citizenship in Gdansk, reports Wprost edition.

The Poles ordered a taxi to the airport, and a young Ukrainian came to answer the call. The driver asked the passenger sitting in front to stop drinking alcohol in the car, in response to which the drunk man began to insult the taxi driver and also mock his origin.

“Although the driver tried to remain calm, the passengers became increasingly aggressive,” the article said.

Ultimately, when the vehicle stopped at a traffic light, the inebriated customer hit the driver in the face, who in turn sprayed pepper spray. Two men, aged 40 and 43, were detained.

Earlier, in the Czech city of Pilsen, a drunken Ukrainian born in 1983, who called himself a “hero from Mariupol,” beat two people for refusing to give him a cigarette.