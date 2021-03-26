A drunken passenger on the plane made a brawl at the Barnaul airport and threatened the police officers with his “batya” during his arrest. This is reported on website Transport Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Siberian Federal District.

The incident caught on the video occurred on March 25. While drunk, a 40-year-old resident of the Sverdlovsk region began to behave aggressively at the Barnaul airport at the check-in counter – the man provoked a conflict with the airline employees and used foul language.

The footage provided to the transport police shows how the passenger threatens law enforcement officers with his “batya”, and also insistently demands an explanation of the reasons for his detention, not being ashamed of using obscene expressions addressed to the security forces.

The medical examination of the passenger showed a state of light alcoholic intoxication. The court found the Russian guilty of an administrative offense and sentenced him to a day of arrest and a fine.