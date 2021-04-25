In Moscow hospital No. 36, a pregnant patient Leia Leonova filmed a drunken nurse yelling at her grandmother with obscenities. This was reported by REN TV on Sunday, April 25.

“For 24 hours I could not get adequate treatment from them. They told me that everything was fine with me, ”Leonova said. She said that one night she heard “creepy screams” from the back room. The hospital employee called the pensioner names and then took her out into the corridor.

“She was taken out of the ward because she apparently interfered with the sleeping of the neighbors. She was lying, moaning, crying, lying in the corridor all night, ”Leonova said.

On frames posted Telegram-channel LIFE SHOT, you can hear the screams of the nurse, who, in addition, threatened the grandmother, demanding that she shut up.

According to REN TV, the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, requested a report on the situation in the capital’s hospital. If the information about bullying is confirmed, the head of the department asks to take measures in accordance with the current legislation.