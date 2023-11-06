A drunken boxer beat up restaurant visitors and started shooting in the center of Moscow, reports press service capital prosecutor’s office.

According to the department, the athlete, while intoxicated, beat two men, after which he fired several times from a pistol towards the victims and two other people who were nearby.

It is reported that three victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, and another was diagnosed with a broken nasal bone. A criminal case has been initiated under Part 2 of Article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Hooliganism”).

As noted Telegram-channel 112, the incident occurred near the Paulaner Brauhaus restaurant-brewery on Shlyuzovaya Embankment.

