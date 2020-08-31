A drunken beggar beat up a resident of Moscow in front of her family. About it reports agency “Moscow”, referring to the head of the media relations department of the Internal Affairs Directorate for the Central Administrative District of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the capital Tatyana Dugina.

The incident took place near one of the fast food restaurants on Zemlyanoy Val street. A 49-year-old resident with a previous conviction hit a 33-year-old woman on the arm, head and face. The fight was preceded by a verbal skirmish that arose after a Muscovite refused to buy him food.

The suspect was detained, a criminal case was initiated against him under the article “Beatings”.

