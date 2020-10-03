In Nizhniy Tagil (Sverdlovsk region), a car hit pedestrians on the sidewalk, six people were hospitalized. It is reported by Interfax with reference to the representative of the press service of the regional department of the prosecutor’s office.

The accident occurred on Saturday morning, October 3, at the intersection of Pobedy and Parkhomenko streets. The driver of the VAZ 1500 drove to the intersection at a red traffic light, crashed into Daewoo Nexia, and then into Skoda Rapid. After that, the car demolished the fence and ended up on the sidewalk, where it rammed pedestrians and crashed into a GAZ-2705 car parked nearby. “As a result of the road traffic accident, four pedestrians and a passenger of a VAZ-2109 car were injured, with injuries of varying severity, the injured were taken to a hospital,” the newspaper “Between the lines” quotes the words of a local traffic police officer.

“The driver of the VAZ car was previously intoxicated, with him in the car there were two passengers who fled the scene,” the prosecutor’s office said. According to the local portal Vse Novosti, a 21-year-old man was driving the VAZ, and there was a large amount of alcohol in the car. Traffic inspectors at the scene of the accident establish the identity of the road accident participants and victims, interview eyewitnesses.

A similar accident occurred at the end of September in Moscow. Then the car of the singer Elmin Guliyev drove through a red light at the intersection of Ostozhenka and Pomerantsev Lane, collided with a Mercedes and drove onto the sidewalk, where it hit pedestrians. Four people were injured. The rapper has admitted his guilt and will be under arrest until the end of November, he faces up to seven years in prison.