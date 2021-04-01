The drunken passenger’s violent behavior forced the pilot to postpone the aircraft’s departure. The video and details of the incident were published by the Telegram channel Aviaincident.

The plane of the Aeroflot airline, following the route Vladivostok – Moscow, was detained at the airport of departure due to the inappropriate behavior of a drunk passenger. The commander of the aircraft had to postpone the start of the engine so that the rowdy was removed from the flight.

The footage shows how the violent Russian is being taken out of the plane by representatives of the aviation harbor security service.

The flight reportedly took off with a slight delay.

Earlier in March, a Russian tourist kicked a police officer in the stomach and lost her trip to Turkey. It is noted that the traveler began to drink alcohol in the airport waiting room and later came into conflict with an employee of the air harbor.